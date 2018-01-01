Quantcast
Even Introverts Will Love This Networking App

Do you dread introducing yourself to strangers? Or prefer staying home in your jammies instead of making awkward small talk at networking events? We feel you. Even the most outgoing extroverts feel exhausted after a night of working a room. But meeting new people is incredibly important for moving your career forward, building connections in your city, and personal growth into the awesome human you are. That’s why the team Shapr, the free networking app, is making it easier than ever to connect to professionals near you in a way that is much less cringe-worthy and actually surprisingly fun.

The Tinder-style networking app offers an intimate approach to cultivating meaningful relationships and solid professional connections from the comfort of your phone. You’ll add your points of interest when you set up your profile to help find the most relevant people in your area. Then every day, the app’s algorithm will use your location, profile data, industry and interests to suggest 10-15 individuals worth meeting. From there, swipe right when you come across someone you’d like to network with. If that person swipes right too, it’s a “match,” and just like that, you both can chat over in-app messaging and figure out a time to grab a coffee.

iphone3 a5af4

Shapr makes the introductions less awkward, because you pre-approve everyone who can message you and already see what you have in common. There are even suggested conversation starters that you can use to get the ball rolling. Introverts especially will love the app, because you won’t be put on the spot to answer the dreaded networking question, "So what do you do?"

So just swipe, connect, and figure out a way to continue the conversation over Skype or in person. You may find your new best friend, your next freelance project or even a cofounder for that startup idea you’ve wanted to pursue. Shapr will get you out of your comfort zone, but meeting people in a way that feels completely comfortable.

So what are you waiting for? Download Shapr and make your first connection!

 

