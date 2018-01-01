Quantcast
Join Team BUST This Weekend At The BUST Craftacular At Maker Faire NY! - BUST

unnamed 2 54fcd

 Join Team BUST this weekend at the 9th annual BUST Craftacular at Maker Faire New York. We will be holding down the fort at the New York Hall of Science from 10 am - 6 pm on Saturday the 22nd and Sunday the 23rd. The BUST Craftacular will have its own area inside the Maker Faire and will feature over 60 vendors of handmade goods and great activities for all. We will also be offering FREE activity tables where you can learn hand lettering, embroidery, and more brought to you by Quarto Knows and DMC. But that is only a fraction of the fun to be had!

unnamed 4 dfc23

Known as the 'Greatest Show and Tell on Earth" Maker Faire is the East Coast's largest celebration of invention, creativity, curiosity and hands-on learning. Join hundreds of makers and presenters from all over the world that will showcase more than 800 projects with multiple stages focused on making for social good, health, and technology, as well as the latest developments in microelectronics, 3D printing, wearable technology, food, robotics, and more. Enjoy featured attractions, interactive art installations, exciting workshops, hands-on activities and learning with something for makers of all ages and skill levels.

Screenshot 163 362b3

Make sure to stop by and say hi to Team BUST, pick up some magazines and shop! We are excited to be surrounded by a solid group of our favorite vendors who will be selling unique handmade items perfect for the fall season.
See you there! 

unnamed e929b

 GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

 

 

 

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

revolve lede 2629a 5332a

Revolve Releases, Then Pulls Lena Dunham-Designed "Being Fat Is Not Beautiful" Sweatshirt

boophed 43891

The Real Betty Boop Was Whitewashed Out Of History

dolly 57480

Dolly Parton And Sia Team Up In A Collaboration We Didn't Know We Needed

STP 981ee

She The People Summit Propels Women of Color Into Politics

trumptoad 0a49c

Stormy Daniels Gives Detailed Description Of Trump's VERY SAD Penis

Fashion Header b8022

5 Of Our Favorite Moments From New York Fashion Week

lizzie e8630

"Lizzie" Retells The Lizzie Borden Story With A Feminist Twist—But Doesn't Quite Work

800px Anita Hill 26236395318 93dc6

Anita Hill Urges Senate Judiciary Committee Not To Repeat Their Mistakes With Christine Blasey Ford

lizzie 19a1a

Week Of Women: September 14-20, 2018

TATB NoahCentineo LanaCondor 006 070e7

How "To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before" Gave Me Hope After A Breakup

Upcoming Events

Women In Business Fall Expo/Fashion Show
Sun Sep 23 @12:00PM - 06:00PM
Adrienne Truscott's A One-Trunk Pony
Sun Sep 23 @ 9:30PM - 11:00PM
Gathering of The Secret Society of The Sisterhood
Mon Sep 24 @ 8:00PM - 09:30PM
BUST Magazine New Issue: On Newsstands Today!
Tue Sep 25 @12:00AM
Carrie Brownstein's Birthday!
Thu Sep 27 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar