Join Team BUST this weekend at the 9th annual BUST Craftacular at Maker Faire New York. We will be holding down the fort at the New York Hall of Science from 10 am - 6 pm on Saturday the 22nd and Sunday the 23rd. The BUST Craftacular will have its own area inside the Maker Faire and will feature over 60 vendors of handmade goods and great activities for all. We will also be offering FREE activity tables where you can learn hand lettering, embroidery, and more brought to you by Quarto Knows and DMC. But that is only a fraction of the fun to be had!

Known as the 'Greatest Show and Tell on Earth" Maker Faire is the East Coast's largest celebration of invention, creativity, curiosity and hands-on learning. Join hundreds of makers and presenters from all over the world that will showcase more than 800 projects with multiple stages focused on making for social good, health, and technology, as well as the latest developments in microelectronics, 3D printing, wearable technology, food, robotics, and more. Enjoy featured attractions, interactive art installations, exciting workshops, hands-on activities and learning with something for makers of all ages and skill levels.

Make sure to stop by and say hi to Team BUST, pick up some magazines and shop! We are excited to be surrounded by a solid group of our favorite vendors who will be selling unique handmade items perfect for the fall season.

See you there!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!