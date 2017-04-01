Quantcast
FREE GIVEAWAY: Win A Year’s Supply Of Botanical Products AND An Exclusive Solstice Perfume!

Bust pic 1 perfume.sm f6bca 
The turning of the seasons is a great time to start a new routine, and we want to help elevate your routine into a ritual. We have partnered with indie beauty brand Element Botanicals to offer you the chance to win a year’s supply of their natural aromatherapy-spiked, botanically-charged goods, plus a gorgeous limited-edition Solstice Perfume (above) that will help take your self-care game to the next level.

One lucky winner will win a $200 shop credit for the Element Botanicals webshop, as well as a delicate Solstice Perfume. The perfume is a sunny blend with notes of summer blooms, sunlit meadows, and smoky bonfires, featuring wild harvested resins and pure essential oils.

Bust pic 2 bath bombs.sm 0f78dJust look at these swoonworthy aromatherapy bath bombs with hidden gemstones inside
Harnessing the elements of nature’s apothecary, Element Botanicals creates everything from deodorants that really work, to intensely nourishing skincare, to magical bath products, to ethereal natural perfumes featuring ethically harvested wild plants and lots of love.

Bust pic 3 skin duo.sm 4e5c2The Illuminati BB balm and alchemist skin serum are loaded with nourishment and can benefit all types of skin


The winner will receive a $200 shop credit that can be used over the course of one year, plus a 50ml perfume with a beautiful antique style atomizer. Contest is open to USA and Canadian addresses only.

Bonus: Follow Element Botanicals on instagram and enter to win a separate solstice giveaway there too. Good luck! 

