We’re all concerned about the environment - or at least, we all should be. But sometimes it can feel overwhelming to try to figure out how we can best help. That’s why on July 13, BUST & Pussy Powerhouse are teaming up to bring you Zero Waste, an interactive community event with a focus on reducing our personal waste and creating a sustainable future together through fashion, art and food!

Zero Waste will feature crafty classes, such as learning how to make your own DIY reusable beeswax food wraps and macramé plant hangers and zines. We'll have a clothing and book swap, as well as awesome eco-friendly vendors like Dusty Rose Vintage. There will be talks with people like artist and activist Corinne Loperfido, who will share her wisdom on “Minimalism for Maximalists." And at the end of the night, get ready to hit the dance floor for our Zero Wasted Sober Dance Party, featuring DJ Dirtyfinger and our host Debbie Attias!

Zero Waste is on July 13 from 2-10pm, at 1628 Jefferson Ave, Ridgewood, NY. Get your tickets here.

