Meet Char Turner: The New Face of Interiors

Interior design is becoming more in demand than ever as people look to have their homes reflect their own personal styles. Over the last couple of years, the industry has seen a significant uptick in business, which shows no sign of slowing down. According to industry analysts, the interior design service market is set to grow by $34,029M between 2023 and 2027. One of the names quickly rising to the top in the industry is Char Turner, the CEO and founder of Statement Interiors.

With a knack for creating spaces that are both modern and timeless, Turner has become one of the most sought-after interior designers in the business. Her unique approach to design has captivated the attention of many in Manchester and beyond.

Turner incorporates residential design into commercial real estate to create custom design-led interiors with the “WOW” factor throughout. She has a degree in commercial and residential design and borrows from each to design hotels with home elements (living space, bedrooms, etc.), making it feel just like home.

Turner’s portfolio includes fashion houses, luxury homes, and restaurants. Turner is the sole designer and brains behind Rosso's (one of the most popular restaurants in North England) Sistine Chapel-inspired interior. According to Turner, with Rosso, she wanted to create a space/environment that is unique, stylish, and accommodating. The concept behind Rosso's design is the infamous doomed ceiling that reminded Turner of the Sistine Chapel, so she ran with the idea of cupids that now adorn many of the walls and surfaces in the space.

Turner also designed the HQ for I Saw It First, The Laurels, Hillside, and many more. Her work has been featured in numerous publications, including Manchester's Finest, and she has won the Salon Designer of the Year Award.

Having been in the industry since 2011, her vast experience gives her an edge and has helped her cement her spot in the field. Turner got her first job shortly after she finished University. But it wasn't as she expected, which pushed her to start her own company. Turner has been building Statement Interiors over the last 10 years while working with various clients to bring their visions to life.

Turner has been sharing her journey to encourage others in the industry, especially female interior designers. Turner didn't grow up rich. She was raised by a single mum who taught her a great work ethic and, most importantly, to dream big. Where Turner comes from, no one leaves their hometown; they stay there and have children young. She didn’t want to take this road, and through many sacrifices and determination, she got into university.

But Turner's fight was far from over. She was looked down on because of her background and made fun of for her accent. At her first job, everyone underestimated her and didn't take her ideas seriously. When she finally left to start her own company, some people discouraged her, telling her that she couldn't make it. Fast forward to 2023, and Turner has built a reputable brand. She has built Statement Interiors with zero handouts and now shows others they can too. Turner's ultimate goal is to scale Statement Interiors into a high-end international company for the elite. She also looks forward to recreating the concept hotel she designed at university.