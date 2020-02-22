BUST’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

Check out BUST's Holiday Gift Guide! We rounded up the best small-business buys and holiday finds to make your winter merry and bright!

Celebrating its 20th year as an indie perfume label, BPAL specializes in personal and home fragrance that is cruelty-free and blended by hand, channeling realms of history, myth, enchantment, literature, and other avenues of the uncanny into scent.

Fat and the Moon is an herbalist-founded and formulated, head-to-toe bod care line. Low waste, handmade potions to dose your daily regime: from nontoxic makeup to dry shampoo to salves and shampoos. Spread the self-care joy this holiday season.

A companion to the bestselling Mindfulness Essentials books from Thich Nhat Hanh, this journal offers contemplative quotes for your own mindfulness practice. Small enough to fit in your pocket or backpack, it contains lined pages for writing. Interspersed throughout with beautiful Sumi-ink illustrations of artist Jason DeAntonis.

Nothing says Chic(ago) like the print edition of this iconic style guide. Leaf through 1,146 pages of smart, sensible guidance for writers, students, editors, grammar geeks, and everyday word nerds. A classic and stylish addition to any desk or bookshelf. Seventeenth edition. $70. Best. Gift. Ever.

Unique jewelry that highlights your inner beauty with one-of-a-kind, handmade pieces designed & created by a one-woman band. Using ethically sourced stones, our pieces are intentionally crafted so that you can go forth in confidence & a clear conscience. Enter BUST2022 & get 15% off your 1st order.

Babs is a new creative fashion brand. Using her photographs as the key element of the fabric designs, Babs translates the fabrics into gorgeous flowy limited-run wearable art. Exclusively made in Brooklyn.