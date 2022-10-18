Join Wondershare And Claim Your Space As A Confident Woman To Inspire Others And Get Funded

Self-love requires self-recognition—which means you recognize your self-worth, and acknowledge that it’s worth celebrating.

To this end, Wondershare, the global leader in creative software, has teamed up with Step Up and Dress for Success, two non-profit organizations dedicated to empowering women of all ages, to launch the Wondershare Claim Your Space Campaign with the mission to uplift women through a collective celebration, empowerment funds, and content creation.

“Here’s a beautiful idea,” said Shaan Jahagirdar, Chief Design Officer of Wondershare, “we’ll share stories of women thriving in the community. These stories are what people are drawn to, and what they connect with. This campaign is driven to encourage and empower individuals to be out there with the confidence to express who they are, anywhere in the world, and at all times.”

Women of all ages are encouraged to participate in the campaign. To do so, just capture a few of your favorite moments in your space, with a photo or video. For example, show us your daily work routine. Or, if you are a dancer, show us how you practice in a studio. Then, share it on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube, from now till December 30th, 2022 with the hashtags #ClaimYourSpace and #WonderSpace and tag @Wondershare and two friends in the post.

For every entry, Wondershare will donate $5 to Step Up Women’s Network—which supports young women through mentorship programs—and Dress for Success, which provides a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help women thrive in work and life. And the five women who share the most inspiring stories will receive a $200 Empowerment Fund to use for whatever they like—self-care, education, or anything that makes them feel good. They will also be featured on Wondershare’s social media pages and website to receive the recognition they deserve.

Photographer Simone Chnarakis, a participant in the campaign, is no stranger to being treated differently by her older peers because of her age—19. “I just want to be the safe space for people who look like me or look like my friends,” Chnarakis says. By pursuing her career at a young age, the photographer is living proof that people should follow any path they are interested in, despite what they have been told.

“Five women who share the most inspiring stories will receive a $200 Empowerment Fund to use for whatever they like.”

According to World Economic Forum, 22% of all editors on the 250 highest-grossing U.S movies were female, while the share of female directors and writers stood at 17% in 2021. Despite how hard it is to be recognized in the film industry as an immigrant, queer, a woman of color, film director and editor Bruna Arbex has never thought of giving up her dream. “Providing content that speaks to minorities? I’m doing that by just existing,” says Arbex, who participated in the campaign. She is also devoted to creating spaces for other marginalized creatives to take part in her productions.

“Wondershare products encompass the freedom of creative expression,” says Jahagirdar. “They are the resources you need for your individual or business brand. Whether you are producing shorts, feeds, stories,reels, or a long-format video, Wondershare can help with the tools you want to create your creative content.”

Wondershare wants to help women share their unique stories in the competitive market by providing them with the creative tools they need to make compelling videos:

Filmora — an all-around video editor for users at any skill level.

Filmstock — a stock library packed with trendy effects, stock images and music for all your video editing needs.

StoryChic — an IG story editor that elevates your posts, stories, reels, and various social content with 2000+ templates.

Sweet Selfie — a selfie camera featuring beauty effects, filters and trendy stickers.

It’s your dedication, persistence and resilience that make you who you are today. Whether you want to learn more about other amazing women like Bruna and Simone, or are ready to inspire others who deserve to be recognized like you, check out Wondershare’s Claim Your Space website.