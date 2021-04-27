6 Swimsuits Perfect For Showing Off Your Sexy, Plus-Size Body

If you’ve ever gone swimwear shopping online as a plus-size person, you know the drill: head to a separate section of a brand’s website to peruse a limited selection, or hope that some of the swimsuits designed for slimmer bodies come in your size, too. And, when they do have larger sizes, they’re usually old-lady style swimsuits with giant skirts or other drape-y parts attached meant to hide your body. But what if there was a company that didn’t make you feel like an afterthought?

It turns out, there is one. Independent, women-owned retailer Plethora is an alternative fashion brand for plus-size people that proudly aims to “put fat people first.” Their bold designs encourage you to take up space and get noticed, and their swimsuits come in a wide variety of subculture-inspired styles, from E-babe to Cottagecore. (Because, yes, fat people have all sorts of individual preferences! Surprise!)

Plethora’s “Beach Body” swimwear collection offers a variety of coverage options, from demure to daring. And it’s super helpful that they feature photography of what their clothing looks like on actual fat people, instead of just offering a larger size of something shown on a small person and making you imagine what it might look like on a bigger body. “We don’t edit out the natural rolls and bumps,” the company says of their approach to photos. “We want to normalize double chins in up-close product shots.” Plus, all of their clothing is listed with the largest option as the default, along with detailed measurements.

Whether you identify as fat, plus size, thick, chubby, fluffy, or curvy, you’re sure to find something you like. Here are BUST’s top six picks from their fashion-forward “Beach Body” swimwear line. Dive in!

Cotton Candy Bikini

Ever wonder what a Mondrian painting might look like with outrageous curves?

Melrose Bikini

Animal print collides with ’80s aerobics aesthetics in this daring two-piece.

Statuesque Bikini

Party like a rock star in this high-waisted, marble-print marvel.

This juicy, red, watermelon print will have you feeling like a whole snacc.

Flamin' Hot Bikini

Doesn’t everyone deserve a hot, retro, juvenile-delinquent-style suit straight out of Cry-Baby?

Feeling social? You can catch more of Plethora’s spandex stylings over at TikTok and Instagram.

//www.tiktok.com/@plethoraplus">Plethora's TikTok

Plethora's Instagram