6 Swimsuits Perfect For Showing Off Your Sexy, Plus-Size Body

Details
IN Sponsored

Plethora Plus Flamin Hot Bikini 62d2f

If you’ve ever gone swimwear shopping online as a plus-size person, you know the drill: head to a separate section of a brand’s website to peruse a limited selection, or hope that some of the swimsuits designed for slimmer bodies come in your size, too. And, when they do have larger sizes, they’re usually old-lady style swimsuits with giant skirts or other drape-y parts attached meant to hide your body. But what if there was a company that didn’t make you feel like an afterthought? 

It turns out, there is one. Independent, women-owned retailer Plethora is an alternative fashion brand for plus-size people that proudly aims to “put fat people first.” Their bold designs encourage you to take up space and get noticed, and their swimsuits come in a wide variety of subculture-inspired styles, from E-babe to Cottagecore. (Because, yes, fat people have all sorts of individual preferences! Surprise!) 

Plethora’s “Beach Body” swimwear collection offers a variety of coverage options, from demure to daring. And it’s super helpful that they feature photography of what their clothing looks like on actual fat people, instead of just offering a larger size of something shown on a small person and making you imagine what it might look like on a bigger body. “We don’t edit out the natural rolls and bumps,” the company says of their approach to photos. “We want to normalize double chins in up-close product shots.” Plus, all of their clothing is listed with the largest option as the default, along with detailed measurements. 

Whether you identify as fat, plus size, thick, chubby, fluffy, or curvy, you’re sure to find something you like. Here are BUST’s top six picks from their fashion-forward “Beach Body” swimwear line. Dive in!

Plethora Plus Cotton candy Bikini 73228Cotton Candy Bikini

Cotton Candy Bikini

Ever wonder what a Mondrian painting might look like with outrageous curves?

 

Plethora Plus Melrose Bikini 68aadMelrose Bikini

Melrose Bikini

Animal print collides with ’80s aerobics aesthetics in this daring two-piece.

 

Plethora Plus Statuesque Bikini 468d7Statuesque Bikini

Statuesque Bikini

Party like a rock star in this high-waisted, marble-print marvel.

 

Plethora Plus Feelin Fruity Bikini 20b97

Feelin' Fruity Bikini

This juicy, red, watermelon print will have you feeling like a whole snacc. 

 

Plus size leopard swimsuit 0e4fefed 7136 4a31 bf64 ca434de5a8fd 900x 4ba78

Flamin' Hot Bikini

Doesn’t everyone deserve a hot, retro, juvenile-delinquent-style suit straight out of Cry-Baby?

Feeling social? You can catch more of Plethora’s spandex stylings over at TikTok and Instagram.

//www.tiktok.com/@plethoraplus">Plethora's TikTok

Plethora's Instagram

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

pexels photo 5938358 bc73d

The COVID-19 Vaccine and Irregular Periods: Is there a Connection?

Screen Shot 2021 04 27 at 5.22.17 PM 046a1

Does Netflix's Upcoming Season Of "Master Of None" Hide Behind Queer Black Women To Sell Audiences A Dying Show?

Alissa 8a6b9

True Crime Tuesday: The Cold Case That TikTok Helped Solve

Untitled design 6 42412

Therese Curatolo Isn't One to Read Between The Lines in Her Newest Single "Braille": BUST Interview

Screen Shot 2021 04 30 at 2.51.15 PM dc956

Lion Babe's Latest Hit Song Pays Homage To Legendary Visual Artist Frida Kahlo

Two tampons hanging f67e3

Pinky Gloves Are the Product That We Didn't Need, But For Some Reason Still Got

BUST Product Picture 515ff

Beauty is Political: New Wellness Brand SELFMADE Fuses Healing and Self-Love Into Your Daily Skincare Routine

IMG 2643 e1138

Kera Ariyel Isn't Afraid to Go Deep And Discusses How She Founded Her Own Management Company: BUST Interview

2 Ayo by Amanda Lopez 4708 e0c8c

Multi-Hyphenate Ayo Edebiri Is Definitely Having a Moment: BUST Interview

jeffrey f lin GLKM5guF69Y unsplash 26df3

Florida's Anti-Trans Bill Challenges Trans Women and Girls' Place in Competitive Sports

Upcoming Events

The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Tue May 04
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Wed May 05
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Thu May 06
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Fri May 07
The Met: Alice Neel: People Come First
Sat May 08
View Full Calendar