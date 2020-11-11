Can tights be feminist? When they're made by a size-inclusive fashion brand, you bet your (well-covered) ass they can!

Confidence, comfort, and a rainbow of colors; this is just scratching the surface of what everyone’s favorite online retailer, Snag, brings to the table. You might wonder how, and the answer is simple—tights. That’s right. Tights suck for the most part. There’s the digging, sagging, laddering, and rolling, and that's if you can even get them on. But these are tights that actually fit. Goodbye tights struggles! Snag CEO and founder, Brie Read, decided she'd had just about enough of struggling to find a decent pair of tights and the only thing left to do was to take action and do something about it.

Snag’s underlying goal is and has always been to make comfort universal and to inspire confidence in everyone, no matter their shape, size, race, age, gender, or disability—these tights were made to empower those who wear them. The game-changing and simple-to-understand size guide makes it so everyone from size 2 to 34 can have tights that truly fit. What makes the design of the tights unique is that most tights only differ in length, but Snag’s unique way of knitting means they offer a great fit in length and width.



Both a size-acceptance activist and a CEO, Read says, “For too long, our customers have been excluded from mainstream fashion. They fall outside the incredibly narrow norms that the fashion giants are willing to cater to, making them feel like there is something wrong with their bodies. At Snag, we believe our bodies aren’t wrong—the fashion industry is.”



While finding the perfect pair of tights might not seem like a priority for everybody, the truth is, this is no small-fry issue. “Everyone we spoke to had the same problem finding tights that fit, whatever their size,” says Read. “I carried out a survey of 2,000 women. And 9 out of 10 said their tights didn’t fit properly, while 7 out of 10 said that if they did, their lives would be ‘fundamentally better.’” Keeping this in mind, the brand strives to do its small part to make peoples’ lives a little bit easier by creating high quality, reliable tights. As a result, an overwhelming response has come in from “Snagglers” all over the world, conveying how Snag has not only made their day-to-day lives more comfortable, but has also given them new perspectives on body positivity and their self-acceptance journeys.



Snag champions real people with real bodies so much that just a quick scroll through their Instagram feed reveals photoshoots featuring only real Snag customers and supporters. From day one, Snag has been taking feedback seriously and developing what their customers truly want. Before they build a collection, they ask their customers to share their most burning requests and then take it from there! Representation is the name of the game and Snag isn't just here for it, they’re innovators in the fight for size acceptance.

