Winona Ryder is a Queen! Listen to BUST Editors Obsess Over Her On The Poptarts Podcast

Winona Ryder is a peerless pop cultural icon. Here in NYC, the Quad cinema will be showing 16 Winona films this month as part of their “Utterly Winona” retrospective. And The Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn is having an all-day Winona movie marathon on August 25. Both special events coincide with her new film Destination Wedding opposite Keanu Reeves opening at the end of this month. But her upswing in popularity seems to go much deeper than that. Here to discuss with us why Winona’s appeal is more potent now than ever is Cristina Cacioppo, programmer at the Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn.

 About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

Check out every episode on iTunes, and don't forget to rate and review!

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

 

 

