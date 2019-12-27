Quantcast
Why Can't Gen X Women Sleep? Author Ada Calhoun Breaks It Down On BUST's Poptarts Podcast

Ada Calhoun is the author of the memoir Wedding Toasts I’ll Never Give, named an Amazon Book of the Month and one of the top ten memoirs of 2017 by magazine; and the history St. Marks Is Dead, one of the best books of 2015, according to Kirkus and the Boston Globe. She has collaborated on several New York Times bestsellers, and written for the New York Times, New York, and The New Republic. And in this episode of BUST's Poptarts podcast, she talks about her brand new book, Why We Can't Sleep: Women's New Midlife Crisis, and examines tons of fascinating sociological data that helps to explain why so many Generation X women are having big time issues as we enter middle age.


About:  BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

