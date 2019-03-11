WFMU's DJ Sheila B Teaches a Master Class on Girl Groups on the Latest "Poptarts" Podcast!

Whoa oh, oh oh…. Girl group music is literally the BEST and it never gets the respect from rock critics that it so richly deserves. Joining us to tackle this tasty topic is one of the world’s foremost experts on the subject. DJ Sheila B hosts Sophisticated Boom Boom on WFMU, an amazing radio show that celebrates female-fronted pop from the past, present, and future, and from all over the globe. She’s brought her legendary record collection to girl pop dance parties from New York to London to Tokyo, was recently featured in the book, Dust & Grooves, about hardcore vinyl collectors, and she’s also a longtime friend of BUST magazine! Listen in as we dig in to our faves, from the Ronettes to the Shangri-Las to the Crystals and more!

