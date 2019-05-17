Quantcast
The Poptarts Podcast Takes On The 2020 Dems

The  U.S. government has somehow become the world’s worst reality show. And with a jillion democrats vying for the 2020 nomination, following it all can be dizzying. Helping us tackle this crazy topic on this episode of Poptarts, are comedian Lizzie Stewart and campaign staffer and political strategist Arden Walentowski. Together, Lizzie and Arden are the hosts of Let’s Get Civical, a funny and very feminist podcast that unpacks government structures in a way we can all understand and that makes us all more informed citizens as a result.

About:  BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST  Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Aoife McMahon and recorded by Logan del Fuego.

 

 

