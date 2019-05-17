The Poptarts Podcast Takes On The 2020 Dems

The U.S. government has somehow become the world’s worst reality show. And with a jillion democrats vying for the 2020 nomination, following it all can be dizzying. Helping us tackle this crazy topic on this episode of Poptarts, are comedian Lizzie Stewart and campaign staffer and political strategist Arden Walentowski. Together, Lizzie and Arden are the hosts of Let’s Get Civical, a funny and very feminist podcast that unpacks government structures in a way we can all understand and that makes us all more informed citizens as a result.

