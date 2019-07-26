The Moth's Catherine Burns Spills All Her Storytelling Secrets On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

The Moth’s artistic director Catherine Burns has helped present thousands of true stories told live on stage without notes by both big time writers and regular folks with a knack for engaging audiences. More than 500 Moth events are produced each year in more than 30 cities, The Moth podcast is downloaded more than 61 million times a year, and The Moth Radio Hour is broadcast on over 500 radio stations worldwide. There are also three Moth books—all edited by Catherine Burns—and in this episode of Poptarts, she shares all her insider secrets to great storytelling!



