Quantcast
The Moth's Catherine Burns Spills All Her Storytelling Secrets On BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast!

The Moth's Catherine Burns Spills All Her Storytelling Secrets On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

Details
IN Poptarts

CatherineBurns cb4cc

The Moth’s artistic director Catherine Burns has helped present thousands of true stories told live on stage without notes by both big time writers and regular folks with a knack for engaging audiences. More than 500 Moth events are produced each year in more than 30 cities, The Moth podcast is downloaded more than 61 million times a year, and The Moth Radio Hour is broadcast on over 500 radio stations worldwide. There are also three Moth books—all edited by Catherine Burns—and in this episode of Poptarts, she shares all her insider secrets to great storytelling!


ADVERTISEMENT

About:  BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST  Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Check out every episode on iTunes, and don't forget to rate and review! 

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

 

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2019 07 24 at 5.27.53 PM 017a2

Disgraced Affleck Brothers To Release Unpromising Movies About Women

ZYU4iyzs 13f36

Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries Premiere New Video For “Fat Grl Tears”

410px Mississippi Gubernatorial Candidate Robert Foster 7bd3f

Why Some Male Politicians Won’t Be Alone With Women — And Why That’s F*cked Up

Screen Shot 2019 07 19 at 12.26.41 PM 7892b

Gwendoline Christie Got Herself Nominated For An Emmy Because She Knows Her Dang Worth

680c2fae 9e3e 4ece 878b abd502f0e804 6e09d

The Princess In The Tower And The Skeleton Under The Floorboards: The Story Of Sophia Dorothea

Screen Shot 2019 07 24 at 4.10.05 PM 6ff6b

Macy’s And Forever 21 Tried To Serve Fatphobia—Customers Didn’t Bite

big little lies ice cream scene ac378

Which Ice Cream Flavor Should You Try, Based On Your Astrological Sign?

billy1 33f39

"Pose's" Billy Porter Slays By Always Paying Homage To The Past: BUST Interview

posecast 2b649

The Signs As "Pose" Characters

twoflappers adc5c

A Brief History Of Flappers, Some Of The Original Rule-Breakers

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button