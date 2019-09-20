Sophia Chang, Secret Weapon of the Wu-Tang Clan, Brings Da Ruckus To BUST's Poptarts Podcast

For decades, Sophia Chang worked behind-the-scenes helping famous men advance their careers as a record exec, producer, and manager, including for the Wu-Tang Clan's RZA, GZA, and ODB, A Tribe Called Quest, Raphael Saadiq, and D’Angelo. Her relationship with the Wu-Tang Clan led her to a transformational journey studying Shaolin kung-fu. And now, in her new Audible Original memoir, The Baddest Bitch In The Room, she shares all the lessons she learned in the trenches of the music business and reveals how she finally put her own talents center stage. In this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast she teaches us all how to boost our own inner bad bitch to make our dreams come true.
