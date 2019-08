Podcasting Guru Kristen Meinzer Gives A Master Class In Broadcasting on BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Have you ever thought about starting your own podcast? Millions of amateur broadcasters around the world have! But it’s not easy to succeed. Which is why the star of this episode of BUST's Poptarts podcast, Kristen Meinzer—author of the new book, So You Want To Start A Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story and Building a Community That Will Listen—is here to show us all the ropes. Kristen is a friend of BUST and a true expert on this subject, so listen up and take notes!

