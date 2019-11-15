Performance Art Legend Penny Arcade Dishes On Five Decades On The Fabulous Fringes Of Fame On BUST's Poptarts Podcast!

Penny Arcade is a true downtown N.Y.C. performance legend! She began her career as a teen actor in the 1960s at the avant-garde Playhouse of the Ridiculous, at the La Mama theater, and as one of Andy Warhol’s Superstars before establishing herself as queen of the underground performance art scene. As a writer/director/ performer, feminism, intellectualism, and rebellion have always been at the forefront of her groundbreaking shows, which include Bitch Dyke FagHag Whore, Love Sex and Sanity, and Bad Reputation. In this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, she gives us a hilarious and poignant look inside her five decades on the fabulous fringes of fame.
