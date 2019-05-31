Quantcast
Our Lady J Gets Us Hyped For Pose Season 2 On BUST's Poptarts Podcast

POSE returns to FX on June 11 and we are OBSESSED. And helping us to talk about this amazing show on BUST’s Poptarts podcast is Our Lady J! She is currently a writer and producer on Pose and was previously writing and producing on Amazon’s groundbreaking show Transparent. Before becoming the first out trans writer to be hired in a television writers’ room, she made a name for herself as a pop and classical pianist, working with Sia and the American Ballet Theatre and was the first out trans woman to perform at Carnegie Hall. Our Lady J is a true trailblazer and we were so honored to have her here with us at BUST HQ!

About:  BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST  Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

Check out every episode on iTunes, and don't forget to rate and review! 

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever.
