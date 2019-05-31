Our Lady J Gets Us Hyped For Pose Season 2 On BUST's Poptarts Podcast

POSE returns to FX on June 11 and we are OBSESSED. And helping us to talk about this amazing show on BUST’s Poptarts podcast is Our Lady J! She is currently a writer and producer on Pose and was previously writing and producing on Amazon’s groundbreaking show Transparent. Before becoming the first out trans writer to be hired in a television writers’ room, she made a name for herself as a pop and classical pianist, working with Sia and the American Ballet Theatre and was the first out trans woman to perform at Carnegie Hall. Our Lady J is a true trailblazer and we were so honored to have her here with us at BUST HQ!

