Author Michelle Tea Opens Up About Queer Parenting, Politics, and Polyamory On BUST's Poptarts Podcast

Michelle Tea has been a beloved author in feminist literary circles for over 20 years. Her books for grown-ups include Modern TarotValencia, and Black Wave, she’s got a YA fantasy trilogy that includes Mermaid in Chelsea CreekGirl at the Bottom of the Sea, and Castle on the River Vistula, and she’s now penning gorgeous astrology books for little ones. She’s written for Harper’sThe BelieverArtforum,CosmopolitanLenny Letter, and Buzzfeed, she created Drag Queen Story Hour, and she founded the online parenting journal Mutha Magazine in 2013 after she and her wife welcomed a son. She is an Aquarius with a Leo rising and a Sagittarius moon and in this episode of BUST’s Poptarts Podcast, she opens up about queer parenting, politics, polyamory, and more!


About:  BUST's PoptartsPoptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Check out every episode on Apple Podcasts, and don't forget to rate and review! 

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

 

 

