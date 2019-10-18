Author Michelle Tea Opens Up About Queer Parenting, Politics, and Polyamory On BUST's Poptarts Podcast

Michelle Tea has been a beloved author in feminist literary circles for over 20 years. Her books for grown-ups include Modern Tarot, Valencia, and Black Wave, she’s got a YA fantasy trilogy that includes Mermaid in Chelsea Creek, Girl at the Bottom of the Sea, and Castle on the River Vistula, and she’s now penning gorgeous astrology books for little ones. She’s written for Harper’s, The Believer, Artforum,Cosmopolitan, Lenny Letter, and Buzzfeed, she created Drag Queen Story Hour, and she founded the online parenting journal Mutha Magazine in 2013 after she and her wife welcomed a son. She is an Aquarius with a Leo rising and a Sagittarius moon and in this episode of BUST’s Poptarts Podcast, she opens up about queer parenting, politics, polyamory, and more!