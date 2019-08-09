Quantcast
Margaret Cho Reads Louis C.K. To Filth, Revisits Her Kerfuffle With Tilda, And More, On BUST's Poptarts Podcast!

Margaret Cho does it all. She’s a true stand-up comedy pioneer, an actor, an author, a singer/songwriter, a podcaster, a designer, an activist, and an all-around inspiration to outsiders everywhere. Rolling Stone named her one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time and she’s been a friend of BUST since way back in 2000 when she graced the cover of our “Travel” issue. In this episode of BUST’s Poptarts Podcast, she reads Louis C.K. to filth, revisits her kerfuffle with Tilda Swinton, and discusses her status as a “bi-con” (iconic bisexual, natch). Miss it at your peril!

About:  BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST  Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

