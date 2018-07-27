Quantcast
Manic Panic Founders Tish and Snooky Tell BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast, 'Color Makes You Feel Good!

Sisters Tish and Snooky Bellomo opened their Manic Panic boutique in 1977, at 33 St. Marks Place, in New York City’s East Village. Credited as the first punk rock store in America, Manic Panic sold cool vintage fashions, rock star gear Tish made herself, and wildly colored hair dye and cosmetics that the sisters started manufacturing and have been distributing all over the world for the last 41 years. Because of Manic Panic products, weirdos like Callie and Emily and millions of others are able to find their tribe wherever they go, so the girls were super honored to welcome Tish and Snooky onto BUST's Poptarts Podcast.


 About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

 

