Lizz Winstead Visits BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast to Discuss Comedians vs. Trump!

From Michelle Wolf to Samantha Bee, female comedians have been grabbing headlines lately for their pointed commentary on our current administration. But do they ever go too far? And what about the one notable exception—Roseanne Barr? To help us sort out our complicated feelings on this episode of the Poptarts podcast is veteran standup and Daily Show co-founder Lizz Winstead, whose personal experiences and insider intel should not be missed!

About: BUST's Poptartsis a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

 

 

