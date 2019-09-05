Quantcast
Our Cat Obsession Runs Wild On BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast!

Our Cat Obsession Runs Wild On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

Spend any time on social media and it will become abundantly clear that cats are a global obsession. But what is it about them that makes them pop cultural catnip? Why are women so deeply infatuated with felines and what does their popularity say about us as a culture? Helping us sort it all out on this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast is Kristen Sollée. Kristen is a writer, curator, and educator whose latest book, Cat Call: Reclaiming the Feral Feminine—is all about cat archetypes in culture, myth, and magic. Listen in as we luxuriate in an hour of cat chat!

About:  BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST  Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

 

 

