Our Cat Obsession Runs Wild On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

Spend any time on social media and it will become abundantly clear that cats are a global obsession. But what is it about them that makes them pop cultural catnip? Why are women so deeply infatuated with felines and what does their popularity say about us as a culture? Helping us sort it all out on this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast is Kristen Sollée. Kristen is a writer, curator, and educator whose latest book, Cat Call: Reclaiming the Feral Feminine—is all about cat archetypes in culture, myth, and magic. Listen in as we luxuriate in an hour of cat chat!

