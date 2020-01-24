Quantcast
Lindy West Spills Backstage Secrets From 'Shrill' S2 On BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast

unnamed 83d21

Lindy West is an opinion writer for The New York Times and is the author of the bestselling memoir Shrill and the new book The Witches Are Coming which exposes all the misogyny that has come squealing to the surface of culture as a result of the #MeToo movement. She also executive produces and writes the acclaimed Hulu comedy series Shrill, based on her life, which just kicked off Season 2 on January 24. And in this episode of Poptarts, she opens up about confronting her trolls, casting Aidy Bryant to play her, and writing a show that normalizes abortion and fat sex.

About:  BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

 

 Photo By Tawni Bannister

