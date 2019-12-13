Legendary Life Coach Kara Loewentheil Unf*cks Our Brains On The Latest Poptarts Podcast

Kara Loewentheil has a B.A. from Yale and a J.D. from Harvard Law and she just so happens to be one of the most beloved self-help gurus working in the podcasting space today. In the last three years since leaving her legal career behind, Kara has grown her life coaching business from 0 to 7 figures. She's the host of the iTunes top-rated self-help podcast Unf*ck Your Brain which has been downloaded over 5M times, and she has been featured in Marie Claire, Mind Body Green, MSN.com, The Huffington Post and more. On this special episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, recorded LIVE at the BUST Craftacular in Brooklyn, she helps explain why some of us immediately turn into petulant teens when we go home to visit our parents for the holidays, and she gives valuable tips for unf*cking our brains and getting more centered in 2020.





ADVERTISEMENT