Legendary Life Coach Kara Loewentheil Unf*cks Our Brains On The Latest Poptarts Podcast

Kara Loewentheil has a B.A. from Yale and a J.D. from Harvard Law and she just so happens to be one of the most beloved self-help gurus working in the podcasting space today. In the last three years since leaving her legal career behind, Kara has grown her life coaching business from 0 to 7 figures. She's the host of the iTunes top-rated self-help podcast Unf*ck Your Brain which has been downloaded over 5M times, and she has been featured in Marie Claire, Mind Body Green, MSN.com, The Huffington Post and more. On this special episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, recorded LIVE at the BUST Craftacular in Brooklyn, she helps explain why some of us immediately turn into petulant teens when we go home to visit our parents for the holidays, and she gives valuable tips for unf*cking our brains and getting more centered in 2020.


About:  BUST's PoptartsPoptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

