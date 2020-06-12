"Arrested Development" Star Judy Greer Talks Tit Flashing, Feminist Horror Flicks, And "White Fragility" On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

A seasoned character actor with impeccable comic timing, Judy Greer is probably best known for her role as Kitty Sanchez on Arrested Development. (“Say goodbye to these!”) She’s also appeared in plenty of girl-culture classics, including 13 Going on 30, 27 Dresses, and the very feminist 2018 reboot of Halloween. Her latest project—which she both executive produced and stars in—is an episode of Into The Dark, a Blumhouse-produced horror anthology series that premieres a feature-film-length episode every month tied to a holiday. The show is now in its second season, and Greer anchors a film called Good Boy tied to Pet Appreciation Week that airs June 12 on Hulu. On this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, Greer discusses her extensive history of being flashed, shares our love of woman-centric horror, and shares how hard it currently is to get a copy of White Fragility in L.A.

And for those who may have missed it, Poptarts also released a special “Talking About Race” episode this week, featuring BUST’s Black staffers speaking candidly about the fight for racial justice in America.

Listen to the Judy Greer episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:





More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo provided by Hulu.

