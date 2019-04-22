Jenna Wortham from "The New York Times" is a Total Boss on BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Jenna Wortham is a technology reporter and staff writer for The New York Times Magazine. She co-hosts the New York Times podcast Still Processing with Wesley Morris, and just before her rise to fame at the Times, she was one of BUST’s superstar freelancers, interviewing Diablo Cody, Solange Knowles, and Sarah Silverman for us all in 2008 alone. We are so thrilled by her success and in this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, we chat with her about Black excellence in pop culture, the importance of self-care while covering the news, what it means to cancel our heroes, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT



