Quantcast
Jenna Wortham from 'The New York Times' is a Total Boss on BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast

Jenna Wortham from "The New York Times" is a Total Boss on BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Details
IN Poptarts

jennawortham 94d56

 

Jenna Wortham is a technology reporter and staff writer for The New York Times Magazine. She co-hosts the New York Times podcast Still Processing with Wesley Morris, and just before her rise to fame at the Times, she was one of BUST’s superstar freelancers, interviewing Diablo Cody, Solange Knowles, and Sarah Silverman for us all in 2008 alone. We are so thrilled by her success and in this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, we chat with her about Black excellence in pop culture, the importance of self-care while covering the news, what it means to cancel our heroes, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT


 

About: BUST's Poptarts  is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST  Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Check out every episode on iTunes, and don't forget to rate and review!

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers and recorded by Logan del Fuego.

 

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2019 04 18 at 3.25.27 PM 6c190

9 Of TV's Best Unproblematic Male Characters

The Shondes 2 95789

The Shondes' "True North" Video Is A Mashup Of Tradition And Activism

20170603 DSCF2456 03ccd

11 Mystical Items To Treat Yourself To This Spring

bonnets3 dbf22

These Easter Bonnets Were Must-Haves In The Late 19th Century

alex knight 174797 unsplash 28265

“Menstrual Surveillance” - The Dark Side of Fertility Tracking Apps

formation ce777

Week Of Women: April 19-25, 2019

starfish 1024x521 e6fa7

Grief, Aliens, And The Apocalypse Converge In “Starfish”

mata hari nude e1497608100257 55d65

The Unbelievable True Story Of Mata Hari, The Original Femme Fatale

Mera Tidebreaker Interiors HR nocrops 168 d64ce

Danielle Paige Is Bringing Women’s Stories To The Forefront Of Comics

5EajhHOg 0b54a

"Little Woods" Is A Stunning Film About Sisterhood

Upcoming Events

(NY) Film: Little Cinema Presents Frida
Thu Apr 25 @ 7:00PM - 09:00PM
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Wed May 01 @ 7:30PM -
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Thu May 02 @ 7:30PM -
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
(NY) ¡Viva Frida Kahlo! Dance Party
Fri May 10 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button