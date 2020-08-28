Feminist electropunk star JD Samson talks toxic masculinity, being a queer sex symbol, and her iconic stache on BUST’s "Poptarts" Podcast

Feminist electropunk artist JD Samson has been a favorite of ours here at BUST Magazine since she first appeared on our cover with her band Le Tigre in 2002. Since then, she has traveled the world both with that band and with her other band MEN, creating socially conscious anthems we can all dance to and proving to fans and skeptics alike that feminism can actually be fun. Her new band, Crickets—which she formed with her pals Michael O'Neill (MEN, Princess) and Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen/Nastie Band)—has released a series of singles and a multimedia collaborative art project leading up to the release of their self-titled debut full length which came out July 17 on Muddguts Records. It is weird and stripped down and moody and bouncy and perfect for your next socially distant dance party. In this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, JD reveals how becoming a queer sex symbol made her grapple with her own “toxic masculinity,” she gets real about money, and we parse the power of her iconic stache.

Listen to JD Samson's episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:





More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo by Mari Juliano