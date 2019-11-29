Quantcast
Janelle James Gives Listeners The Scoop On Her Major Brooklyn Comedy Fest On BUST's Poptarts Podcast!

Janelle James is a bi-coastal comedian who you may know from The Comedy Lineup on Netflix, Late Night with Seth Meyers, or from Crashing on HBO.  She’s toured with Chris Rock and Amy Schumer and she’s now the boss lady of The Janelle James Comedy Festival, which is returning to Brooklyn for its second year December 5 through 7 at The Bell House and will feature big names including Ilana Glazer, the Lucas Brothers and Jaboukie Young-White. Her debut comedy album, Black and Mild is available on all major streaming networks and she’s currently a writer on Black Monday on Showtime. On this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, she spills the T on what goes on behind-the-scenes at standup clubs today. (And she also describes what it was like to make out with Lenny Kravitz...oooOOOoooOOO!!!)


 

About:  BUST's PoptartsPoptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

Janelle James: Photo by Jennifer Walkowiak

 

 

