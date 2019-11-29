Janelle James Gives Listeners The Scoop On Her Major Brooklyn Comedy Fest On BUST's Poptarts Podcast!

Janelle James is a bi-coastal comedian who you may know from The Comedy Lineup on Netflix, Late Night with Seth Meyers, or from Crashing on HBO. She’s toured with Chris Rock and Amy Schumer and she’s now the boss lady of The Janelle James Comedy Festival, which is returning to Brooklyn for its second year December 5 through 7 at The Bell House and will feature big names including Ilana Glazer, the Lucas Brothers and Jaboukie Young-White. Her debut comedy album, Black and Mild is available on all major streaming networks and she’s currently a writer on Black Monday on Showtime. On this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, she spills the T on what goes on behind-the-scenes at standup clubs today. (And she also describes what it was like to make out with Lenny Kravitz...oooOOOoooOOO!!!)