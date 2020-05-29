Quantcast
Insecure' Star Yvonne Orji Opens Up About Her Immigrant Identity, Saving Sex For Marriage, And Her New HBO Special On BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast

"Insecure" Star Yvonne Orji Opens Up About Her Immigrant Identity, Saving Sex For Marriage, And Her New HBO Special On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Details
IN Poptarts

Actor Yvonne Orji Wearing A Yellow Blazer

Comedian and actor Yvonne Orji is best known for her role as Molly on HBO’s “Insecure” and her film credits include “Night School” and the upcoming “Vacation Friends.” She co-hosts the critically acclaimed podcast “Jesus and Jollof,” with her pal Luvvie Ajayi, and her upcoming book “Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams” will hit shelves next year. Her first hour-long HBO comedy special, “MOMMA, I MADE IT,” comes out June 6 and it is super funny and touching and women in particular will love it. In this episode of BUST’s “Poptarts” podcast, she gets real about her immigrant identity, her decision to save sex for marriage, and that BIG fight between Molly and Issa on “Insecure.”

Listen to Yvonne Orji's Episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:

 

More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

 BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo by James Anthony

Hey! Did you know that the Poptarts podcast has a swell new Patreon program with fab thank-you gifts for members? Well it does! Give it a look-see at patreon.com/poptartspodcast !

 

Become a Patron!

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

0 02c12

8 Minneapolis Funds And Organizations That Could Use Your Donation Right Now

nyet117 713 2019 233318.jpgw960 3279a

What We Can Learn From "Mrs. America" — And Why The ERA Fight Must Continue

photo 1519205996672 4ff2bd75f4c5 2193a

A Body-Positive Guide To Staying Healthy During The Pandemic

0 31cdd

In "I Was Lorena Bobbitt," Dani Montalvo Sheds Light on Modern Day Domestic Abuse During Quarantine: BUST Interview

RDFpEDBE 5c4cd

Alice Smith's "Mystery" Is An Evocative Masterpiece

XuTAtLPw 07cda

The Only Chicken Sandwich Recipe (And Vegan Alternative) You'll Ever Need

lilith but dark a9cb1

Amber Tamblyn's Poetry Corner: "Lilith, But Dark" by Nichole Perkins

stupidlove 6aca0

Week Of Women: Lady Gaga, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Dakota Johnson

Crushers 1 203c9

Wherever Hayley and The Crushers Go, The Jacarandas Are Blooming: BUST Premiere

Dwayne Wade Zaya 46451

Dwyane Wade and Daughter Zaya's Matching Quarantine Hair Makeovers Are A Look

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar