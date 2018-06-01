Quantcast
Girl Gangs in Pop Culture Fight It Out on BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Girl gangs are endlessly entertaining. So when Poptarts co-host Callie Watts suggested we do a show about our favorite girl gangs in pop culture, obviously the answer was yes. But very quickly, as Callie and Emily started to discuss their picks, it became abundantly clear that they had very different interpretations of what constitutes a girl gang. So instead, this episode is going to be a celebration of girl gangs (Faster Pussycat, Kill Kill!), girl crews (Hidden Figures), and girl squads (Sex and the City). And to help them figure it all out is returning guest Erika W. Smith, BUST’s Digital Editorial Director and a member of Callie and Emily’s own fearsome feminist crew.


About: BUST's Poptartsis a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
