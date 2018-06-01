Girl Gangs in Pop Culture Fight It Out on BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Girl gangs are endlessly entertaining. So when Poptarts co-host Callie Watts suggested we do a show about our favorite girl gangs in pop culture, obviously the answer was yes. But very quickly, as Callie and Emily started to discuss their picks, it became abundantly clear that they had very different interpretations of what constitutes a girl gang. So instead, this episode is going to be a celebration of girl gangs (Faster Pussycat, Kill Kill!), girl crews (Hidden Figures), and girl squads (Sex and the City). And to help them figure it all out is returning guest Erika W. Smith, BUST’s Digital Editorial Director and a member of Callie and Emily’s own fearsome feminist crew.





About: BUST's Poptartsis a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.