Filmmaker Erin Derham Brings Taxidermy To Life On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Taxidermy—it’s an art form that requires practitioners to be sculptors, biologists, and naturalists all at once. The blood-and-guts aspects of preserving animals for display have traditionally made taxidermy a male-dominated space. But women are making a mark in the field like never before. Helping us discuss the topic on this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast is documentary filmmaker Erin Derham, whose new film, Stuffed, takes a deep dive into the state of the art.