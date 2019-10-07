Quantcast
Fiery Feminist Writer Staceyann Chin Makes The Personal Political On BUST's Poptarts Podcast

Staceyann Chin is a poet, actor, performing artist, and activist. Her 2009 memoir The Other Side of Paradise received critical acclaim, she was a co-writer and in the original cast of Russell Simmons Def Poetry Jam on Broadway, and she’s written and performed four one-woman shows off-Broadway. She proudly identifies as Caribbean, Black, Asian, lesbian, a woman, a resident of New York City, and a Jamaican national. And the first full-length collection of her poems, Crossfire: A Litany for Survival is out now. In this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, she takes us inside her extraordinary immigrant’s journey and gives a performance of her work that will give you all the feminist chills.


About:  BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST  Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

 

 

