Author Caitlin Moran Proves Why She's One Of The World's Funniest Feminists On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Details
IN Poptarts

Caitlin Moran author photo 13a04

Caitlin Moran is a London-based columnist, author, and broadcaster, who is one of the funniest feminist writers working today. Her first  book, the 2011 memoir, How to Be a Woman, was an instant New York Times bestseller. And her 2014  autobiographical coming-of-age novel, How to Build a Girl, was adapted into a film starring Beanie Feldstein that premiered in 2019. 

When Moran finished How to Be a Woman in her mid-30s, she thought she had everything figured out. But now, 10 years later, she’s debuting  a whole new memoir, More Than a Woman, that asks new probing questions—with a wink and a smirk—that get to the heart of mid-life gender inequity. In this LOL episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, we talk a LOT about vaginas and vulvas, she reveals what it was like to live next-door to Morrissey, and we get real about the unpaid labor shitshow that awaits women after their 30s.

Listen to Caitlin Moran's episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:


More Than a Woman Book Cover

More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Top Photo by Mark Harrison

Become a Patron!

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

photo 1543376275 e8a428da6406 7c955

The Pandemic Baby Meme Is a Knife to the Heart of Every Person Experiencing Infertility

Screen Shot 2020 09 11 at 1.11.41 PM 1b094

This Teacher's Back-To-School "WAP" Cover Doesn't Stand For What You Think It Does

JAN22 D035 EP08 0781 07412

Michaela Coel's "I May Destroy You" Shatters Stereotypes — And Depicts Rape As It Really Is

46929374541 e6280506d3 c 233e7

Kamala Harris Goes Viral... Because of Her Shoes

Image from iOS 2c734

A Mexican Feminist Collective Takes Over A Human Rights Office And Converts Into a Women's Shelter

firstonein dfcec

"First One In" Is A Feminist Take On The Classic Sports Comedy

sza 2a404

Week Of Women: SZA, Janelle Monáe, Caitlin Moran

27378506732 57e84b96ef c 07fb1

Brazil Announces Equal Pay For Women and Men Soccer Players

Morgana Still3 569fb

"Morgana" Is the Feminist Mid-Life Anti-Crisis Porn Doc You Didn't Know You Needed

15133190645 12b10cab7f w ca497

Denmark's New Law Against Sexual Violence Is A Huge Step

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar
{convertforms 6}