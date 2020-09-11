Author Caitlin Moran Proves Why She's One Of The World's Funniest Feminists On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Caitlin Moran is a London-based columnist, author, and broadcaster, who is one of the funniest feminist writers working today. Her first book, the 2011 memoir, How to Be a Woman, was an instant New York Times bestseller. And her 2014 autobiographical coming-of-age novel, How to Build a Girl, was adapted into a film starring Beanie Feldstein that premiered in 2019.

When Moran finished How to Be a Woman in her mid-30s, she thought she had everything figured out. But now, 10 years later, she’s debuting a whole new memoir, More Than a Woman, that asks new probing questions—with a wink and a smirk—that get to the heart of mid-life gender inequity. In this LOL episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, we talk a LOT about vaginas and vulvas, she reveals what it was like to live next-door to Morrissey, and we get real about the unpaid labor shitshow that awaits women after their 30s.

Listen to Caitlin Moran's episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:





More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Top Photo by Mark Harrison