Quantcast
Disco Divas Maxine Nightingale and Linda Clifford Give Us Dance Fever On BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast

Disco Divas Maxine Nightingale and Linda Clifford Give Us Dance Fever On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Details
IN Poptarts

Covers d315c

Maxine Nightingale and Linda Clifford are powerhouse vocalists whose soulful hits “Right Back Where We Started From” and “If My Friends Could See Me Now” helped define the 1970s disco sound. And in this special double episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, host Emily Rems catches up with them both on board the amazing Ultimate Disco Cruise  where they each brought enthusiastic crowds to their feet with their virtuoso performances. Here, these disco divas explain what it takes to survive as a woman in the minefield of pop music and reveal why for them, the best is yet to come.


ADVERTISEMENT

About:  BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

mollychomaphoto ChairmanMom2018 74 bcae8

Welcome to Pulga: How One Woman Bought A Ghost Town And Turned It Into A Feminist Haven

1599px Megan Rapinoe 2019 Tour 37a93

The U.S. Men's Soccer Team Is Rallying Behind The Women's Team

tampon e5837

Tenn. Lawmaker Worried Women Will Buy ALL Of The Tampons On Tax-Free Weekend

photograph 4952d

"The Photograph" Puts the Radical Simplicity of Black Millennial Love in Focus

kotexad 57e2a

Kotex New Ads To Depict Period Blood As It Really Is: Red

eranow 84582

Here's Exactly What Needs To Happen So The ERA Doesn’t Become DOA

u3D Vr4A 09e25

Walk On The Wilde Side: Starcrawler Frontwoman Arrow De Wilde Rocks In Our Fashion Editorial

natural hair d50a4

The CROWN Act Takes 3 More Victories — Here's What It Is & Why It's Important

Untitled design 3 442f3

9 YA Love Stories That Will Make You Swoon

419ce6d6 7015 4dc3 b1d4 ab8139fb3267 Joss x Hearing Aid Image e9e6a

American Girl's 2020 “Girl of the Year” Is a Great Win for Disability Awareness

Upcoming Events

Explore 200 Years of Women's Activism at the NY Historical Society
Fri Feb 28 @12:00AM
Indwelling: Living Securely In Our Bodies
Sat Mar 14 @12:40PM - 04:30PM
Bans Off My Body
Sat Mar 14 @ 7:00PM -
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
BUKU Music + Art Project
Sat Mar 21 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button