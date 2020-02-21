Disco Divas Maxine Nightingale and Linda Clifford Give Us Dance Fever On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Maxine Nightingale and Linda Clifford are powerhouse vocalists whose soulful hits “Right Back Where We Started From” and “If My Friends Could See Me Now” helped define the 1970s disco sound. And in this special double episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, host Emily Rems catches up with them both on board the amazing Ultimate Disco Cruise where they each brought enthusiastic crowds to their feet with their virtuoso performances. Here, these disco divas explain what it takes to survive as a woman in the minefield of pop music and reveal why for them, the best is yet to come.





About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.