"Days Of Our Lives'" Victoria Konefal Shares How She's Bringing Her Feminism To Salem On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Days Of Our Lives, the most iconic soap opera ever to grace the small screen, has been running five days a week on NBC since 1965. Victoria Konefal, the show’s super popular new star, joined the cast in 2017 as Ciara Brady—the strong-willed daughter of the show’s power couple Bo and Hope—and shortly after making her debut, she was singled out for a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. She has been voted #1 Soap Actress multiple times in polls conducted by TV Source Magazine, and in this hilarious and revealing episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, she shares her unique feminist perspective on what it’s like inside the wild and truly woman-centric world of soaps.

About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

Photo By Birdie Thompson