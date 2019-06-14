Quantcast
Comedians Carolyn Castiglia and Shalewa Sharpe Open Up About Doing Standup Over 40 On BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast!

Comedians Carolyn Castiglia and Shalewa Sharpe Open Up About Doing Standup Over 40 On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

Details
IN Poptarts

CarolynShalewa 7ed1a

 

Carolyn Castiglia and Shalewa Sharpe are standup comedians in NYC and co-hosts of the monthly comedy show Laying It Down with Carolyn & Shalewa—a glamorously exhausted showcase of life after 40 featuring standup from the city's finest talents, performed at Madame X in Soho. Carolyn has appeared on VH1, MTV, Comedy Central, and all over the New York club scene. And Shalewa has performed on HBO’s 2 Dope Queens and Comedy Central’s “The New Negroes,” she has a new comedy album out this year on Little Lamb Recordings, and she also performs and hosts all over New York City. In this episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, the two powerhouses open up about how doing standup over 40 has effected their lives, their relationships, and their hopes and dreams for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

About:  BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST  Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

Check out every episode on iTunes, and don't forget to rate and review! 

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

 

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

kyliehandmaid 1a78a

Kylie Jenner’s “Handmaid’s Tale” Party Completely Misses the Point

img 0298 e1497877274183 6d0d9

Just A Few Of History's Baddest Queer Bitches

annie spratt 553030 unsplash cac3f

"Help, I'm 40, And Guys My Age Are Still Trying To Have Sex While Soft"

800px US womens soccer team pileon vs Japan Olympic gold medal match August 9 2012 d5f66

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Faces Sexist Expectations of “Sportsmanship”

plus size mannequin 485e7

Nike's Plus-Size Mannequins For Inclusivity Met With Fat-Phobic Outrage

andreabowers 43ad0

An Art Basel Piece Included Graphic Photos of Sexual Assault Survivors (Without Their Consent)

800px A clinic escort outside the Planned Parenthood Carol Whitehill Moses Center 38949360565 c6173

"State-Sanctioned Sexual Assault" is Missouri’s Latest Attack on Abortion Access

797px Fleurcup and tampons 3f1e4

It’s About Bloody Time: First U.S. Town to Publicly Provide Menstruation Products

Screen Shot 2019 06 10 at 1.55.11 PM 42d50

Ari Fitz's New Web Series Highlights Untold Queer Love Stories

Yellow Bathtub 408c6

To Hell With High Heels: Japanese Women Are Kickin' Outdated Dress Codes

Upcoming Events

HelloTittie's 3rd Annual Creative Chicks Art Event
Sat Jun 15 @ 5:00PM - 08:00PM
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM (Tennessee)
Sun Jun 16 @12:00AM
Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button