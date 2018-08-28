Quantcast
Comedian Sam Jay Explains Why Trump Is 'Tupac For White People' On The 'Poptarts' Podcast

Sam Jay has been doing stand-up for the last seven years, but 2018 is the year her career absolutely exploded. She got a job writing for Saturday Night Live, she released a half-hour special on Comedy Central, she was on Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup, and she just put out a standup album called Donna’s Daughter! She recently took a break from the writer’s room of the Emmy Awards to stop by the Poptarts podcast and Callie and Emily were psyched to pick her brain about life on the road.

 About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

