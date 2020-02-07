Quantcast
Showgirls—Misunderstood Feminist Masterpiece or The Worst Film Ever Made? BUST's Poptarts Podcast Investigates

Showgirls—Misunderstood Feminist Masterpiece or The Worst Film Ever Made? BUST's Poptarts Podcast Investigates

Details
IN Poptarts

showgirls 35c58

 

Showgirls. It’s a bad movie. The world is full of bad movies. But what does it take to make a really great bad movie? One that inspires a cult following and Halloween costumes and theme parties and ongoing public screenings and full-on fan obsession? Whatever that special magic is, Showgirls has had it for 25 years. And on this episode of BUST's Poptarts podcast, we are joined by Matt Harkins and Viviana Olen— founders of the THNK1994 museum and curators of GODDESS: The Immersive Showgirls Exhibit—to discuss why the film’s popularity endures despite it being truly terrible.

ADVERTISEMENT


Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

About:  BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Cait Moldenhauer and Jessy Caron at More Banana Productions and was recorded by Logan del Fuego.

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

jlo hug 0c56c

10 Feminist Easter Eggs You May Have Missed At The Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

pelosisu2020 397a1

Nancy Pelosi Tops Her Iconic Clap With The Paper Rip Heard Around The Country

the glorias still 1 49175558146 o 69583

4 Must-See Films About Women From Sundance That Are Sure To Make An Impact

halsey 3cd21

Halsey, Kehlani, and the Violence of Having an Ex's Name Screamed At You

virginity test 8ab0c

States Are Calling To Ban Virginity Testing, But What’s Up With This Barbaric Practice In The First Place?

Sex Ed e50ee

How Netflix's "Sex Education" Brilliantly Handled Themes Of Sexual Assault, Harassment, And Solidarity

to all the boys ive loved before e1565899763224 86efd

Week Of Women: February 7-13, 2020

igfirefighter 43739

This Woman Firefighter Was Fired For Completely Sexist Reasons. Now, She's Suing

83b4821f 71af 4846 9ab8 29be4ab418d4 5e4db

The B is for Bisexual: How "Grown-ish" Is Getting Nomi's Sexuality Right

birdbox2 d4541

Help, My Partner Won't Make Eye Contact During Sex

Upcoming Events

Queers of Noise: Love Stinks Rock Show
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:30PM - 11:00PM
Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Show and Dance
Fri Feb 14 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
Hex The Patriarchy: Night of Witchy Music
Mon Feb 17 @ 9:30PM -
Indwelling: Living Securely In Our Bodies
Sat Mar 14 @12:40PM - 04:30PM
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button