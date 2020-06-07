BUST’s Black Staffers Get Personal About Race In America On The “Poptarts” Podcast

Details
IN Poptarts

talkingblue 793a1

In solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter and in the effort to #AmplifyMelanatedVoices , BUST just released a special episode of the Poptarts podcast led by Black BUST staffers that delves into their feelings surrounding the recent activist uprising taking place around the world in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud ArberyBUST’s Digital Editorial Director Bry’onna Mention and Poptarts Producer Logan del Fuego shape the discussion while addressing sources for reliable news, explaining the realities of being Black in America, and debating their hopes and fears for what will come about as a result of this watershed moment.

Listen to the "Talking About Race" episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:


More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

The theme music for this episode is a remix by Logan del Fuego of a song posted online by 12-year-old Keedron Bryant.

Hey! Did you know that the Poptarts podcast has a swell new Patreon program with fab thank-you gifts for members? Well it does! Give it a look-see at patreon.com/poptartspodcast !

Become a Patron!

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

1600px 5.30.20 Black Lives Matter Protests Charlottesville VA 8232 c9c83

10 Documentaries and Movies About Police Brutality and Racism White People Must Watch

image0 496d4

Justice for Breonna Taylor: Understanding #SayHerName and Black Women's Invisibility in Police Brutality

2020.06.03 Protesting the Murder of George Floyd Washington DC USA 155 50230 f3dc5

A Double Standard as Old as Time: A Brief History Of Rioting

marsha 274db

Remember: Queer Black Womxn Paved The Way For LGBTQ+ Rights

Lyanna 1 dc672

A Black Trans Woman Was Attacked, and Cis Women Need to Open Their Purses

Makeup 9e002

14 Black Women-Owned Beauty and Wellness Brands to Support Right Now (And Always)

jane 64b5d

Allies, Take Notes: Jane Fonda’s History of Activism From Civil Rights to Today

hero beale street talk 2018 4f939

Week Of Women: Black Lives Matter

ella de5de

Meet Ella Jones, The First Black Mayor of Ferguson, Missouri

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar