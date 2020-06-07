BUST’s Black Staffers Get Personal About Race In America On The “Poptarts” Podcast

In solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter and in the effort to #AmplifyMelanatedVoices , BUST just released a special episode of the Poptarts podcast led by Black BUST staffers that delves into their feelings surrounding the recent activist uprising taking place around the world in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. BUST’s Digital Editorial Director Bry’onna Mention and Poptarts Producer Logan del Fuego shape the discussion while addressing sources for reliable news, explaining the realities of being Black in America, and debating their hopes and fears for what will come about as a result of this watershed moment.

Listen to the "Talking About Race" episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:





More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

The theme music for this episode is a remix by Logan del Fuego of a song posted online by 12-year-old Keedron Bryant.

