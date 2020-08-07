Bob the Drag Queen Advises Us On Addressing Political Issues With Our Elders And More On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Details
IN Poptarts

 

Bob the Drag Queen in a yellow gown

Bob the Drag Queen first rose to prominence as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 and since that time, he has been using his huge platform to not only become a major name in standup comedy but also to become a powerful voice for LGBTQ rights and the Black Lives Matter movement. His HBO series We’re Here features Bob alongside fellow Drag Race alums Shangela and Eureka traveling to small towns across America to help create support systems and communities for isolated queer folks by putting on drag shows. And during pride month, Bob organized a massive online event called the Black Queer Town Hall and made headlines by encouraging other members of the drag community to stand up as allies for the protest movement that emerged in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Bob’s HBO show and new comedy special Bob the Drag Queen: Live at Caroline’s, have been so uplifting to so many during quarantine and in this inspiring episode of BUST’s Poptarts Podcast, he talks about his rise to fame, fills us in on his activism, and advises us on how to relate to our Republican elders.

Listen to Bob the Drag Queen's episode of BUST's Poptarts Podcast Here:


More About BUST's Poptarts Podcast:

BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience

This podcast was produced for BUST by Logan del Fuego.

Photo by Jacob Ritts

Hey! Did you know that the Poptarts podcast has a swell new Patreon program with fab thank-you gifts for members? Well it does! Give it a look-see at patreon.com/poptartspodcast !

Become a Patron!

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

ellle 5b5f1

Twitter Calls to #ReplaceEllen—Harry Styles, Eric Andre Make The Short List

jkrowling 429a6

Want To Celebrate JK Rowling's Birthday? Donate To A Trans Charity In Her Name

yikesss 582a0

Netflix Is Acquiring Seven Black Sitcoms From The '90s

703869170112d6d07336676def46927112e545376deed96469bd5ca7a1873281473d29746fb179333324016f102c0c84394b232abf39da9b0e3d3db989906021 e7cc1

Why Won't The Emmys Nominate Trans Actors For Awards?

3371640116 c60b392cdb h e4d6f

Former Employees Say Producers On "The Ellen Show" Engaged In Sexual Misconduct

Patel Pride2019 5eb27

Meet Alyy Patel, Founder of Queer South Asian Womxn’s Network (QSAW): BUST Interview

5 Netta RL ketchup ex pc Eran Levi 990da

Eurovision's Breakout Star Netta Talks Feminism, Music, And The Power Of Gibberish: BUST Interview

1600px President Trump Postlaunch Remarks NHQ202005300077 004ee

No, Trump Can’t Actually Delay The Election, And Here’s Why

Poland 915e7

Why Is Poland Getting Rid of Protections Against Domestic Violence?

pexels aaron mello 176162 f5f4d

Georgia Just Went Back To School And It's Not Looking Good

Upcoming Events

Björk with Hamrahlið Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, & organist Bergur Þórisson.
Sun Aug 09 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
Björk with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason.
Sat Aug 15 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
Björk with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen.
Sun Aug 23 @ 1:00PM - 01:45PM
View Full Calendar