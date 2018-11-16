Quantcast
Author Lux Alptraum Talks Sex, Lies, and Rom-Coms On The Latest "Poptarts" Podcast

Romantic comedies are often polarizing because even though they are ostensibly made for a female audience, it’s rare to find one that actually tells the truth about women’s lives. But in real life, women are also out on these streets lying all the time when it comes to sex. Is this propensity to lie about our sex lives a social construct bolstered by rom-coms? Is life imitating art or is art imitating life? On this episode of BUST’s “Poptarts” podcast, Lux Alptraum, author of the new book Faking It: The Lies Women Tell About Sex And The Truths They Reveal, helps us figure it all out.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

Check out every episode on iTunes, and don't forget to rate and review!

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

 

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
