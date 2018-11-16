Author Lux Alptraum Talks Sex, Lies, and Rom-Coms On The Latest "Poptarts" Podcast

Romantic comedies are often polarizing because even though they are ostensibly made for a female audience, it’s rare to find one that actually tells the truth about women’s lives. But in real life, women are also out on these streets lying all the time when it comes to sex. Is this propensity to lie about our sex lives a social construct bolstered by rom-coms? Is life imitating art or is art imitating life? On this episode of BUST’s “Poptarts” podcast, Lux Alptraum, author of the new book Faking It: The Lies Women Tell About Sex And The Truths They Reveal, helps us figure it all out.

