Amber Tamblyn Tells The "Poptarts" Podcast, Working With #TimesUp Is Like "Building a Plane While Flying It"

Amber Tamblyn is famous for her roles in General Hospital, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and Joan of Arcadia. But at BUST, we know her as our beloved poetry editor and as a true pal who helps us out whenever we need some star power to further our feminist agenda. In this episode of BUST's Poptarts podcast, we discuss her debut novel, Any Man, a book about a female serial rapist, told from the perspectives of her male victims. And she also gives us the inside scoop on the #TimesUp campaign.



