Quantcast
Amanda Palmer Reveals All The Delicious Details About Her New Album 'There Will Be No Intermission' On BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast!

Amanda Palmer Reveals All The Delicious Details About Her New Album "There Will Be No Intermission" On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

Details
IN Poptarts

APalm 13f14

Amanda Palmer is a singer/songwriter whose dark cabaret stylings have been showcased in the bands Dresden Dolls, Evelyn Evelyn, and Amanda Palmer and the Grand Theft Orchestra. This creative polymath became a music industry sensation when she used Kickstarter to raise 1.2 million dollars to fund her solo project Theatre is Evil. And now her fans have funded her latest solo project, There Will Be No Intermission, on Patreon for even more. When it comes to inspiring fan engagement and artistic community, she’s in a class all by herself and in this exclusive audio interview she opens up about her life, her marriage, and her new album and tour with her characteristic candor.


ADVERTISEMENT

 

About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Check out every episode on iTunes, and don't forget to rate and review!

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

 

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

greatbritishbakeoff dc77b

How "The Great British Bake-Off" Helps Me Cope With Seasonal Affective Disorder

adhd 016d4

It Took Me 23 Years To Get Diagnosed With ADHD. It Takes Many Women Even Longer.

dumplin 1749c

Week Of Women: December 7-13, 2018

twilight b5ad3

What "Twilight" Taught Us About Sex And Virginity

mqos e4203

"Mary, Queen Of Scots": Strong Performances And Stunning Costumes Aren't Enough To Make This Movie Great

wheel eb686

A Witch's Guide to Surviving the Holidays

decbooks 1aae8

7 New Books By Women To Add To Your To-Read List For December 2018

Dinner by Albert von Keller 1891 e1543187905718 76762

Victorians Followed These Rules About Dining Etiquette

1.Danger or Nostalgiain utero 05056

"Danger Of Nostalgia": This Artist Bridges Past And Present To Send A Message About Abortion Rights

rudolph 68585

Sleigh Girl, Sleigh: Scientists Say Santa's Reindeer Are Female

Upcoming Events

Krysten Ritter's Birthday!
Sun Dec 16 @12:00AM
Hayley Williams's Birthday!
Thu Dec 27 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button