Amanda Palmer Reveals All The Delicious Details About Her New Album 'There Will Be No Intermission' On BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast!

Amanda Palmer is a singer/songwriter whose dark cabaret stylings have been showcased in the bands Dresden Dolls, Evelyn Evelyn, and Amanda Palmer and the Grand Theft Orchestra. This creative polymath became a music industry sensation when she used Kickstarter to raise 1.2 million dollars to fund her solo project Theatre is Evil. And now her fans have funded her latest solo project, There Will Be No Intermission, on Patreon for even more. When it comes to inspiring fan engagement and artistic community, she’s in a class all by herself and in this exclusive audio interview she opens up about her life, her marriage, and her new album and tour with her characteristic candor.
