The Velvet Underground's John Cale Talks New Album "Mercy" and Teaching David Bowie the Viola: BUST Interview

Details
IN Music

balgWDvo e39ee

I’m waiting for John Cale to take the telephone. And I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t mumbling mantras to myself in an attempt to wrestle my nerves into submission after his manager put me on a brief hold. “I am confident. I am worthy!”

A co-founding member of the ’60s avantgarde band the Velvet Underground, Cale is an icon—a musical demigod whose debut album with the Velvets is widely considered one of the best rock records of all time. Heck, he even taught David Bowie to play the viola. “‘Taught’ is a curious word,” Cale says, laughing, as he carefully walks me through a memory. “At our Town Hall concert, he wanted to play on ‘Sabotage.’ He said, ‘Hey, can I play viola?” Cale tells me, emulating Bowie’s shy tone. “I said, ‘Yes, come here, let me show you how to do this.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a laid-back electricity about Cale. The multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer is chatting with me from a recording studio in downtown Los Angeles. And his Welsh accent is ever present, despite decades as an ex-pat. “It was a fleeting friendship,” he says of Bowie. “Two ships passing in the night.” One that Cale examines in the animated video for his single, “Night Crawling,” off his new album, Mercy, out now. In the video, the two prowl the streets of 1970s N.Y.C. “That’s kind of a dark moment,” he says. “We didn’t really get a lot done. We were more into partying than we were into writing songs, and we paid the price for that.” “I realized how much time I’d been wasting,” he tells me of the years prior to his sobriety. “The most important thing I learned from having a hard look at myself was how to make things potent.”

Now 80, Cale has a remarkable six-decade-long catalog of work. Despite writing dozens of albums and film scores, and producing debut records for both Patti Smith and the Stooges, he’s managed to always maintain his curiosity. “How do you carve a really elegant mess out of strange emotions?” he asks. “When COVID happened, I didn’t know what to do…but what I didn’t do was lose a sense of melody. Certain things came out in songwriting that I was really happy I still had,” Cale says of writing Mercy.

As the conversation turns to one of the album’s standout tracks, “Moonstruck (Nico’s Song),” Cale transforms a little. “Everybody suddenly has started realizing that she gets better all the time,” he says, speaking of his late bandmate Nico’s life in the present tense. “How she handles herself lately and how she handled herself years ago is different, but the songs themselves—and you might appreciate this as a songwriter yourself, Kelly— she really got better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was just there trying to help her [Nico] and understand what the solution for her issues with music may be, but it got better and better and better. It’s important to help people see a way out.”

Cale is kind to me, uncovering my musical background and weaving me into his stories. “I mean, she wrote in English even though she was German. It was a strange world but the more I let her continue, the better she became,” he says. “I was aware she was having intonation issues, but it never prevented her from coming up with a melody that worked,” he tells me of the challenges Nico’s partial deafness presented. 

His admiration for Nico is palpable, having produced most of her solo albums and even composing a ballet based on her short life. “I pushed her. She was so insecure,” he says. “I was just there trying to help her and understand what the solution for her issues with music may be, but it got better and better and better. It’s important to help people see a way out.”

Empowering others through music is a theme Cale echoes throughout our conversation. “Don’t be frightened of mistakes. You learn a lot more by making mistakes in your songs than not having them,” he says sincerely. “You have more to think about, more to hear, and it pays off.”

Top photo: Jeaneen Lund (@jeaneenlund)

Kelly Kathleen is a writer, musician, and podcaster based in Los Angeles. When she’s not authoring strange and shocking stories about women, she’s the lead singer and guitarist of the garage rock trio the Shamalams. Her podcast, Pink Princess Phone, takes a deep dive into the secret psyche and shadow self of her celebrated guests. You can also catch her DJing in L.A. and waving back at people who aren’t actually waving at her. Her turn-ons include drive-ins, metaphysics, wet chemistry photobooths, back-seamed stockings, and the DSM-5. Follow her on Instagram @mskellykathleen for witty observations and upcoming performances.
Tags: John Cale , The Velvet Underground , David Bowie , Mercy , Moonstruck (Nico's Song) , Nico , Night Crawling

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2023 03 06 at 12.06.53 PM 019fc

Bowen Yang Touts the Benefits of Having a “Straight Male Friend” in Hilarious SNL Sketch

aubrey jenna fbdcb

Men Are Commenting On Aubrey Plaza’s SAG Look and Twitter is Crushing Them Into a Fine Powder

Screen Shot 2023 03 03 at 12.17.16 PM a7d27

The Linda Lindas Prove Riot Grrrl is Alive and Well; Announce Two New Shows as Openers for HUGE Artists

Screen Shot 2023 03 06 at 1.20.56 PM 1 Edited 827c0

Don't Miss SNL's Sarah Sherman, Patti Harrison and Meg Stalter on "Live Nude Girls" Comedy Tour Together!

walgreens 86cb2

Boycott Walgreens! Pharmacy Refuses To Sell Legal Reproductive Care Meds in GOP-Run States

Janet Jackson Number Ones Tour 2011 cropped 5dedc

Janet Jackson Back On Tour + 9 More Can't-Miss Pop Culture Highlights For Spring 2023!

Untitled design 96 7d29f

10 Amazing International Women Musicians You’ll Love Listening To on International Women’s Day 

margo3 92ef5

Alt Country Star Margo Price Rocks New York City!

Yellowjackets S2 0729 R 304c4

Yellowjackets Season 2 is Set to Premiere March 24: All Bow Down to the Antler Queen!

pexels inga seliverstova 3394088 7d907 copy

Awards Season, Baby! Tune In Now to the Abortion Onscreen Awards Presented by Nonprofit Organization "We Testify"

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar