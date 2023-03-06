Alt Country Star Margo Price Rocks New York City!

Singer/songwriter extraordinaire Margo Price's "Til the Wheels Fall Off" tour rolled into N.Y.C. this past Saturday and her adoring fans at Webster Hall were totally blown away.

Clad in a black midriff top and matching leather jeans, like Nancy Sinatra meets Chrissie Hynde, Margo and her band opened with “Been To The Mountain” from her latest album Strays. Margo’s six piece band were tight as could be and tore it up on songs “That’s How Rumors Get Started,” “Four Years of Chances,” and the pro marijuana “Light Me Up.” Not only did Ms. Price accompany herself on both acoustic and electric guitar, she also killed it on the drums during “Change of Heart.”

At one point Margo slipped away while the band played on, and reappeared in a Paco Raban like Silver minidress and matching stilettos. Answering a pink princess phone on stage, Margo began singing the song she duets with Sharon Van Etten on Strays “Radio.” Price’s phenomenal voice was in fine form throughout, especially on quieter numbers like “County Road.” Then letting it rip on a new song “Shelter Me” in which she played a tambourine and rocked a cowbell while she shook it across the stage.

After performing “Tennessee Song,” Margo commented that she’d lived in the state for twenty years and “Fuck the Drag Bill!” Which received a big cheer from the crowd. The audience was also treated to a stellar cover of the Jefferson Airplane’s psychedelic classic “White Rabbit” that would’ve made Grace Slick proud. Closing with “Hurtin’ on the Bottle,” Price and her way hot band left the audience screaming for more. Do not miss this uber talented artist and her accomplished musicians during the remainder of this tour. Margo is a STAR!!