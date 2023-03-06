Alt Country Star Margo Price Rocks New York City!

Details
IN Music

margo3 92ef5

Singer/songwriter extraordinaire Margo Price's "Til the Wheels Fall Off" tour rolled into N.Y.C. this past Saturday and her adoring fans at Webster Hall were totally blown away.

Clad in a black midriff top and matching leather jeans, like Nancy Sinatra meets Chrissie Hynde, Margo and her band opened with “Been To The Mountain” from her latest album Strays. Margo’s six piece band were tight as could be and tore it up on songs “That’s How Rumors Get Started,” “Four Years of Chances,” and the pro marijuana “Light Me Up.” Not only did Ms. Price accompany herself on both acoustic and electric guitar, she also killed it on the drums during “Change of Heart.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point Margo slipped away while the band played on, and reappeared in a Paco Raban like Silver minidress and matching stilettos. Answering a pink princess phone on stage, Margo began singing the song she duets with Sharon Van Etten on Strays “Radio.” Price’s phenomenal voice was in fine form throughout, especially on quieter numbers like “County Road.” Then letting it rip on a new song “Shelter Me” in which she played a tambourine and rocked a cowbell while she shook it across the stage. 

After performing “Tennessee Song,” Margo commented that she’d lived in the state for twenty years and “Fuck the Drag Bill!” Which received a big cheer from the crowd. The audience was also treated to a stellar cover of the Jefferson Airplane’s psychedelic classic “White Rabbit” that would’ve made Grace Slick proud. Closing with “Hurtin’ on the Bottle,” Price and her way hot band left the audience screaming for more. Do not miss this uber talented artist and her accomplished musicians during the remainder of this tour. Margo is a STAR!!

Tags: Margo Price , Strays , NYC , Webster Hall , Been To The Mountain , That’s How Rumors Get Started , Four Years of Chances , Light Me Up , Radio , County Road , Tennessee drag bill , Tennessee Song , Hurtin’ on the Bottle

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

BUST Plaza Ortega f83a9

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega Team Up In Huge Win for Strange, Disaffected Women Everywhere!

aubrey jenna fbdcb

Men Are Commenting On Aubrey Plaza’s SAG Look and Twitter is Crushing Them Into a Fine Powder

Screen Shot 2023 03 06 at 12.06.53 PM 019fc

Bowen Yang Touts the Benefits of Having a “Straight Male Friend” in Hilarious SNL Sketch

Screen Shot 2023 03 01 at 11.43.29 AM 519c7

Was Aubrey Plaza Annoyed at the SAG Awards? Or Was She Just Being Aubrey Plaza?

unnamed 31 e0bdf

Is Reselling Thrifted Clothing Sustainable or Selfish? TikTok User Sparks Ethical Debate

Screen Shot 2023 03 03 at 12.17.16 PM a7d27

The Linda Lindas Prove Riot Grrrl is Alive and Well; Announce Two New Shows as Openers for HUGE Artists

girl instagram 14e9f

To Improve Teen Girls' Self-Esteem, Disrupt Their Instagram Feeds, Study Says

sekatsky OwR9cyMNe4c unsplash 6b869

We're All Sick of the Objectification of Women. So How, and Why, Are We Objectifying Ourselves?

IMG 7055 d1518

A New Way to Deal With Tech Bros? This TikToker Put Her Boyfriend on a Performance Improvement Plan

Final tessa 132 nobarcode 1 f1bb0

Tessa Thompson Graces the Cover of Our New Spring Issue!

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar