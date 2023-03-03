The Linda Lindas Prove Riot Grrrl is Alive and Well; Announce Two New Shows as Openers for HUGE Artists

Los Angeles-based riot grrrl band, The Linda Lindas have been absolutely crushing it recently. Not only did their 2022 album release, Growing Up garner massive success, but they have also been partnering up with some legendary artists.

On February 22nd, the girl band made two huge announcements on their official Instagram. One of which was that they would be opening for the alternative rock band, The Breeders. The show is set to take place on April 13th at The Glass House in Pomona. But if you think that’s cool, the band ALSO announced that they will open for Blondie on April 19th! Yes, that Blondie!

While neither Blondie nor The Breeders are riot grrrl bands, the fact that these household names recruited The Lindas to open for their shows proves that the riot grrrl subgenre is not only alive and well, but extremely popular for fans of all types of rock n’ roll. (It also proves that The Linda Lindas are badass.)

The Linda Lindas became a band in 2018, and since then, their popularity has (clearly) grown exponentially. After being noticed by Riot Grrrl pioneer and founder of Bikini Kill Kathleen Hanna, she and comedian Amy Poehler worked together to get The Linda Lindas in Poehler’s 2021 film Moxie. The band also recorded a cover of Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl” for the film. Their connection to Moxie allowed the band to gain an even bigger following, and even helped introduce many young girls to the riot grrrl movement.

The Linda Lindas growing success proves that riot grrrl is here to stay. Women rock just as hard as men do, if not harder. The band members’ ages range only from 12-18, and at their young ages, they’re already playing some of the most well-known venues in the Los Angeles area. Despite that, their prodigal-like youth has created some rather annoying obstacles. They charmingly pointed out that they would only be able to open for one of the two upcoming Breeders’ shows. “We are only playing the Pomona show! [the venue] Belly Up is 21+ and too far on a school night!” The band wrote in their Instagram caption this past Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the punk rock band Paramore also announced that The Linda Lindas have a brief stint opening for them on their North American tour later this year. In case you’ve lost count, that’s now three iconic artists who want the Linda Lindas to be a part of their shows.

You can purchase tickets to see The Linda Lindas at one of their upcoming shows here. We can’t wait to see what this group of rebel girls does next!

