UK Post-Punk-Art-Rock Trio Drahla Release Upbeat, Yet Haunting New Single and Music Video

Since the UK-based group’s conception in 2015, Drahla has been bending, meshing, and defying genre – and their latest single, “Lip Sync'' is no exception. This release comes just before the band’s long awaited EU tour – which kicks off this Valentine’s Day – and follows the surprise release of their previous single, “Under the Glass,” which was Drahla’s first new material since their acclaimed debut album, Useless Coordinates, along with a cover of Psychic TV’s “Godstar,” dropped in 2019. 

The trio’s unique approach to the genres of post-punk, no-wave, and art-rock feels like a callback to avant-garde pioneers of the ‘80s Sonic Youth, but with fresh, contemporary sensibilities. Consisting of singer/guitarist Luciel Brown, bassist Rob Riggs, and drummer Mikey Ainsley, the band's sound is equal parts nostalgic and brand new, and was perhaps best described by The Guardian as, “...swaggering, controlled chaos.” With a gloomy, post-punk sound and a punchy bassline as the backdrop, “Lip Sync'' incorporates upbeat, danceable rhythms with just enough noisiness to keep things intriguing – including freestyle saxophone. Sonic juxtapositions are what make Drahla’s music so distinct – from the contrast of Luciel Brown’s dissonant chords and sweet-sounding vocals to the ways in which “Lip Sync'' is simultaneously minimalist and heavily layered.

“Lip Sync” is paired with a music video filmed, edited, and directed by Brown and Riggs and inspired by American mixed-media artist Bruce Nauman’s 1969 visual art piece of the same name. In regards to their latest release, Drahla says, “Lip Sync is an autobiographical account of self-deflection. It explores the idea of syncing to social norms, conversation, and expressions to converse without being fully present – taking on a converged guise to fit different interactions.”

“Lip Sync” is the second single to land from Drahla’s upcoming, as yet mostly unwritten, new album. Further new material will follow through this year. 

The band kicks off their first EU tour since 2019 on February 14th in Rotterdam, and their tour dates continue as follows.

UpdatedEUPOSTERFINAL 01539Photo Credit: Drahla

Feb 14 - Rotown - Rotterdam, NL (w. Crows)

Feb 15 - Vera - Groningen, NL (w. Crows)

Feb 16 - EKKO - Utrecht, NL (w. Crows)

Feb 17 - Makroscope - Mulheim, DE

Feb 18 - Molotov Skybar - Hamburg, DE

Feb 20 - Entrepôt - Arlon, BE (w. Preoccupations)

Feb 21 - La Boule Noire - Paris, FR

Feb 22 - L'aéronef - Lille, FR (w. Preoccupations)

Feb 23 - Mc Daids - Le Havre, FR

Stream Drahla's music here and keep up with the band online through Facebook, Instagram, Bandcamp, and Spotify

Top Photo Credit: Drahla

Tags: Drahla , Sonic Youth , post-punk , punk rock , art-rock , alternative music , luciel brown , rob riggs , mikey ainsley

