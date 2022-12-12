SZA’s New Album "SOS" Is Filled With Relatable Emotions—From Bad Bitch Revenge Vibes To Heartbroken Sad Girl

Details
IN Music

SOS SZA ALBUMCOVER 9d615

After waiting 5 long years since her last album, SZA’s SOS did not disappoint. In it, SZA delivers 68 minutes of emotions that many of us know all too well. 

Following her previous album, CTRL, which debuted in 2017, SZA fans have been expecting a lot from her next release. Since CTRL, SZA stayed busy by working on multiple collabs with other artists as well as releasing a few singles in between like "Good Days" and "Shirt." CTRL was SZA’s debut album, and it was the perfect combination of intimacy and relatability that led fans to fall in love with her (along with her beautiful vocals, of course). CTRL was a huge success, even being Certified Triple Platinum as of August 2022, which is why it’s no wonder that fans have had high expectations for SOS

ADVERTISEMENT

As we know, everything SZA puts into her albums has meaning—so naturally, we want to analyze every element, starting from the cover. On November 30th, SZA released the cover art for the album which already had fans going wild in her Instagram comments. The cover art for SOS depicts SZA sitting alone on a plank surrounded, by nothing else but the vast open ocean. This image is an obvious nod to a popular photo of Princess Diana taken back in 1997.  

Many people don’t know this about SZA because it isn’t super prevalent in her music, but she was previously a marine biology major, which could also be why she was drawn to the image of Princess Diana and wanted to replicate it on her album cover. Another prominent aspect of the image is how isolated she is just sitting all alone. The image of Princess Diana also elicited strong feelings of loneliness that SZA likely wanted to replicate. The title of the album also being “SOS” signifies to us that maybe SZA is trying to call out for help with this album after feeling alone for so long. All of those feelings of isolation are reflected in her music on this album, as it really is just her and her thoughts that we get to experience as viewers/listeners. 

One of the things that SZA does best is to capture a dichotomy of emotions. Going from feeling invincible in her song “Kill Bill,” singing “I might kill my ex/Not the best idea,” to crashing down into a pit of despair just praying for someone to love her in “Special,” singing “I wish I was special/I gave all my special/Away to a loser/Now I'm just a loser.” This new album really encapsulates how well SZA has evolved from CTRL both musically, lyrically, and emotionally. From seeking revenge with “Smoking on my Ex Pack” and “F2F” to getting in your feels with “Nobody Gets Me” to getting hyped with “Shirt” and “Too Late” and everything in between, SOS has it all. 

 If you haven’t already, stop what you’re doing and go listen to SOS from start to finish (I’ve already done it 4 times) because that’s the only way to truly experience all there is that SZA has to offer with this new album. 

Album cover image, top: Mezzabottac, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Meera Becker is a recent graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara with a major in Sociology and a minor in Applied Psychology. Post-college she is still living in California and exploring different passions and interests such as writing for BUST! 
Tags: SZA , SOS , CTRL

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Covid single art 2 ec470

NYC Art-Rock Band UNI and the Urchins’ Charlotte Kemp Muhl Uses Lockdown and Isolation as Creative Fuel in New Music Video

126 cover 110px e0fd9

"Wednesday"'s Christina Ricci Opens Up About How She Deals With Anxiety, Her Kids, and the Next Season of "Yellowjackets" in BUST Magazine's Winter Issue, On Sale Now!

NUP 199980 00043 08244

Lizzo Shared Her Shine with Powerful Activists During Her People's Choice Award Acceptance Speech: Meet All 17 of Them

diogo nunes Wa9ilX9XYOI unsplash 1 fccac

How the Recent AI-Generated Avatar Trend Perpetuates the Western Male Gaze

a3d62bc11877cf98aa47f4692ed2383d4c velma.2x.rsquare.w330 0ab61

10 Top Pop Culture Picks That You Don't Want to Miss this Winter. From the "Velma" Animated Series to Paramore’s Album Announcement

SHOT3 glampus 465c6

Glampus the Classic Christmas Demon Takes on Vintage Holiday Fashion Looks!

AU7A8922 123f1

Indigenous Rights Org Illuminative Puts on an All-Native (All-Fabulous) Drag Show You Need to See

carol magalhaes dSsXm15D9hg unsplash 5b130

5 Funny Feminist Content Creators to Follow Now and Cleanse Your Timeline

IMG 8357 24b9e

7 Brilliant Holiday Makeup Looks To Glam Up The Season

SOS SZA ALBUMCOVER 9d615

SZA’s New Album "SOS" Is Filled With Relatable Emotions—From Bad Bitch Revenge Vibes To Heartbroken Sad Girl

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar