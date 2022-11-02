Beth Orton Returns with her Most Revealing Album Yet

MUSIC REVIEW: BETH ORTON
Weather Alive
(Partisan Records)
I interviewed Ms. Orton once and she revealed that one her favorite albums is Joni Mitchell’s classic Blue. One could draw comparisons with Orton’s latest release, Weather Alive (her first in six years), because of the intimate lyrics and the sparse musical arrangements. Although Orton is known for being a guitarist, most of these songs are piano based and enhanced with both electronic and natural instrumentation. “Friday Night,” “Fractals,” and “Haunted Satellite,” keep the moderate beat going contrasting with the quieter ambient songs like “Weather Alive” and “Unwritten.” In a sea of musicians Beth Orton rises to the top with her most satisfying stand out musical achievement yet.
Photo Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel
