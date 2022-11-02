Beth Orton Returns with her Most Revealing Album Yet

Weather Alive

(Partisan Records)

I interviewed Ms. Orton once and she revealed that one her favorite albums is Joni Mitchell’s classic Blue. One could draw comparisons with Orton’s latest release, Weather Alive (her first in six years), because of the intimate lyrics and the sparse musical arrangements. Although Orton is known for being a guitarist, most of these songs are piano based and enhanced with both electronic and natural instrumentation. “Friday Night,” “Fractals,” and “Haunted Satellite,” keep the moderate beat going contrasting with the quieter ambient songs like “Weather Alive” and “Unwritten.” In a sea of musicians Beth Orton rises to the top with her most satisfying stand out musical achievement yet.

Photo Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel 

Buy/Stream it here.

BETH ORTON TOUR DATES
7 OCT 2022 / UK / Birmingham / Academy 2
8 OCT 2022 / UK / Brighton / St. Bartholomew’s Church
9 OCT 2022 / UK / London / KOKO
10 OCT 2022 / UK / Norwich / Arts Centre
12 OCT 2022 / UK / Bristol / St. George’s
13 OCT 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Classic Grand
15 OCT 2022 / UK / Manchester / RCMN Concert Hall
16 OCT 2022 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club
NOV 1 2022 / Washington, DC / Sixth & I
NOV 2 2022 / Philadelphia, PA / World Café Live
NOV 3 2022 / Montclair, NJ / First Congregational Church
NOV 5 2022 / New York, NY / Bowery Ballroom
NOV 6 2022 / Somerville, MA / Crystal Ballroom
NOV 7 2022 / Montreal, QUE / Le Studio TD
NOV 8 2022 / Toronto, ONT / The Great Hall
NOV 10 2022 / Chicago, IL / The Mayfield
NOV 11 2022 / Milwaukee, WI / Pabst Theatre
NOV 12 2022 / Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN / The Cedar
NOV 14 2022 / Denver, CO / Oriental Theater
NOV 17 2022 / Los Angeles, CA / Teragram Ballroom
NOV 18 2022 / San Francisco, CA / Bimbo's
NOV 20 2022 / Portland, OR / Mississippi Studios
NOV 21 2022 / Seattle, WA / Neptune
NOV 22 2022 / Vancouver, BC / Hollywood Theater

